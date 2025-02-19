CEO PSX Sees Significant Uptick In Foreign Investments In 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Farrukh H. Sabzwari on Wednesday expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic prospects on Wednesday, predicting a substantial increase in foreign investments in 2025, driven by the government's effective economic policies and the PSX's efforts to enhance market infrastructure.
In an exclusive message with ptv news channel, Sabzwari attributed this positive forecast to the government's effective policies, which have led to a decline in the current account deficit, an increase in remittances and micro-economic stability.
"The government's efforts to stabilize the economy are paying off, and we are seeing a significant improvement in investor sentiment," he said.
The CEO emphasized that the psx has taken various initiatives to attract foreign investors, including the introduction of new financial products and the improvement of trading infrastructure.
"We are committed to providing a conducive environment for investors to participate in the Pakistani capital market," Sabzwari added.
Sabzwari also highlighted the potential for investment in various sectors, including technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.
"Pakistan offers a unique opportunity for investors to tap into a growing market with a large and young population," he said.
Sabzwari expects this trend to continue in 2025, driven by the government's economic reforms and the PSX's efforts to improve market infrastructure.
Overall, Sabzwari's positive outlook on foreign investments in Pakistan is a welcome development for the country's economy, which has faced significant challenges in recent years.
As the PSX continues to work towards creating a favorable investment environment, Pakistan is likely to attract more foreign investment in the coming year, he concluded.
