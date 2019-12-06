UrduPoint.com
CEOs Of Nord Stream AG, Siemens Take Part In Putin's Meeting With Top German Executives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:59 PM

CEOs of Nord Stream AG and Siemens are participating in a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with prominent representatives of the German business community in Sochi on Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) CEOs of Nord Stream AG and Siemens are participating in a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with prominent representatives of the German business community in Sochi on Friday.

According to the materials prepared for the meeting, over 30 people from the both sides are among the participants of the event, including Matthias Warnig, the CEO of Nord Stream AG, a company for construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany; Manfred Grundke, the head of the Knauf Group; Bernd Montag, the CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG; Werner Baumann, the CEO of Bayer; and Joe Kaeser, the CEO of German industrial giant Siemens.

The list of Russian participants of the meeting, in particular, includes Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref.

