CERBA Says Hybrid Russia-Canada Business Summit Planned For November

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Moscow branch of the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA) is planning a high-level event that will gather Russian and Canadian business leaders later this year, the office's chairman, Nathan Hunt, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are planning for November this year," Hunt said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that an organizational meeting on the issue was held earlier this week.

The major business event will be held in the hybrid format for the first time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"That is bad because personal interaction is very, very important at these events, and it is not really replaceable, but it can be good, and we have discovered its advantages because it allows you to attract attendees and speakers who would have never done it in the past," Hunt added.

The last such major event was held back in June 2019. In conjunction with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the CERBA Moscow office organized the RCBC Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility within the framework of the Russia Canada Business Council.

The agenda for this event included the impact of the concept of sustainable development and corporate social responsibility on business practices and corporate strategy planning.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya is an official media partner of Russia's flagship economic forum.

More Stories From Business

