SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Governors (BoGs) University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzoor and Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas congratulated the Sialkot business community leader, Riazuddin Sheikh, on receiving 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz' from the Government of Pakistan during a special ceremony.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and industrialist Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masood Akhtar, former SCCI presidents, SVPs, VPs, Dean University of Sialkot Dr Muhammad Aslam Dar and a large number of business personalities attended the ceremony.

The SCCI president told the ceremony that Riazuddin Sheikh receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz award was an acknowledgment of his 40 years of selfless services for the business community and regional development. He said it was a big achievement and a testament to the dedication, hard work and contributions of Riazuddin Sheikh towards development and progress of Pakistan in general and Sialkot in particular.