Ceremony Marking Centenary Of LCCI At Governor House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended Centenary Gold Medals Award Ceremony of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) as chief guest at the Governor's House.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shireen and former LCCI office-bearers were also present, while LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Atiq also spoke on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that business community is not only playing an important role in the country's economy, but also the services of the business community in welfare work are also noteworthy. He said that the coalition government was not founded on any desire for power but came into existence to save the economy of Pakistan from bankruptcy. He said that economic self-reliance of Pakistan is the main goal of the government. He stressed the need for creating a national consensus on the basic points of the economy so that the economic policies do not change by changing the government and no one could play with the economic future of the people for the sake of their political interest.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman thanked the business community on this occasion and said that they have supported the extraordinary and difficult decisions taken by the government in the extremely difficult economic conditions and it needs to be appreciated. He said that the present government took steps to immediately solve the problems faced by the business community as soon as it assumed responsibility and immediately paid Rs 42 billion to the exporters in the form of DLTL which had not been paid for the last four years.

He said that the government has also removed all taxes on solar panels so that solar panels can be imported and the business community and the public can be facilitated.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that despite the most difficult economic conditions, the government has given a package of reduction in the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other essential items for the people, while the minimum salary has been increased to Rs 25,000. He said that with the improvement in the economic situation, more relief will be provided to the people for which the government is constantly struggling.

In his welcome address, Mian Nauman Kabir said that the purpose of awarding gold medals to former presidents in the 100-year gold medal award ceremony of Lahore Chamber is to appreciate their services which they have rendered for industry and commerce. He said that the present name i.e. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was chosen in 1960. He said that the business community played an important role in establishing the basic infrastructure of industry in Pakistan.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that everyone has to play his role in country's development and prosperity.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman awarded gold medals to Lahore Chamber President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Atiq and former presidents.

