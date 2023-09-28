Ceremony to mark World Investor Week on Oct 2 at PSX

A gong striking ceremony is being held to mark World Investor Week at Pakistan Stock Exchange on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 am at the Trading Hall, Pakistan Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Commissioner, Securities Market Division, Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Abdul Rehman Warraich, and CEO State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain are expected to attend the event.