Open Menu

Ceremony To Mark World Investor Week On Oct 2 At PSX

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Ceremony to mark World Investor Week on Oct 2 at PSX

A gong striking ceremony is being held to mark World Investor Week at Pakistan Stock Exchange on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 am at the Trading Hall, Pakistan Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 28(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :A gong striking ceremony is being held to mark World Investor Week at pakistan stock exchange on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 am at the Trading Hall, Pakistan Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

Commissioner, Securities Market Division, Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Abdul Rehman Warraich, and CEO State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain are expected to attend the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Stock Exchange Exchange Road Pakistan Stock Exchange October Market Event

Recent Stories

PMDC signs MoU with Hub Salt, Geological survey of ..

PMDC signs MoU with Hub Salt, Geological survey of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 SMIU organizes MMinister attends GCU's convocation ..

SMIU organizes MMinister attends GCU's convocation, praises its role in educatio ..

1 minute ago
 SECP proposes simplified process for all right iss ..

SECP proposes simplified process for all right issues

2 minutes ago
 Quetta reports 20 cases of conjunctivitis

Quetta reports 20 cases of conjunctivitis

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes efforts for peace in Yemen

Pakistan welcomes efforts for peace in Yemen

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s organizes M ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s organizes Mahil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

9 minutes ago
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Bahrain defe ..

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Bahrain defense force

9 minutes ago
 Sikhs protest before UN HQ against India over Khal ..

Sikhs protest before UN HQ against India over Khalistan leader's murder

9 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

55 minutes ago
 Over 100 UK companies to showcase innovative solut ..

Over 100 UK companies to showcase innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2023

1 hour ago
 Serbia unveils its first Smart Police Station, pow ..

Serbia unveils its first Smart Police Station, powered by UAE expertise

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Vice Chairperson of Standing Co ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Vice Chairperson of Standing Committee of China’s National ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business