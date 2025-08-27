Certification, value addition key to expanding mango exports: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) For strengthening Pakistan’s mango exports, experts at an awareness session stressed that international certifications and value addition are essential to ensure access to high-value global markets.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where a large number of mango growers, exporters, and traders participated. The session was attended by Agriculture Committee Convener of MCCI Tariq Khan, Zahid Hussain Gardezi, Jehanzaib Dharellah, Muzaffar Khan Khakwani, Zafar Hussain, Jafar Gillani, and Muhammad Sajid Ansari, along with other mango growers and exporters.

Dr. M. Azeem Khan, consultant (Agri), PHDEC, in his keynote address, said that Pakistani mangoes are globally admired for their taste and aroma, yet flavor and quality alone are not sufficient for entry into premium international markets. “Certifications like GlobalGAP, HACCP, and ISO22000 are indispensable,” he noted.

He added that if Pakistani farmers and exporters adopt modern certifications and advanced processing technologies, the country could not only boost export volumes but also secure premium prices for its produce. Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Dr. Khan said PHDEC is currently running 12 to 13 major projects with a special focus on value addition and import substitution.

“Pakistan spends billions of Dollars annually on agricultural imports, many of which could easily be produced locally,” he pointed out. Citing dates as an example, he said that although Pakistan produces a large quantity of dates, it falls short of producing the high-quality dates demanded by international markets. “As a result, value addition is taking place abroad. With modern facilities and technology, we can bridge this gap,” he emphasized.

Dr. Khan also underlined the effectiveness of modern techniques like mango bagging, which has significantly reduced the risk of diseases and fungal infections. “Bagging ensures cleaner test results and enhances fruit quality—practices that open doors to markets like Japan,” he explained.

PHDEC Manager Agri Products, Khawar Nadeem, assured participants that the organization would not limit itself to issuing certifications but would provide complete end-to-end support to farmers and exporters. “Our goal is to ensure that once a farmer or exporter obtains certifications like GlobalGAP, their produce directly reaches international buyers, not just local markets. The real benefit must go to the grower and exporter,” he stressed.

He elaborated that PHDEC would connect certified producers with global buyers through international exhibitions, delegations, and trade missions. “We have prepared a three-year work plan (2025–2028) covering all provinces, with a strong focus on promoting value-added products,” he revealed.

Nadeem further stated that PHDEC is enhancing collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Ministry of Commerce to secure international trade opportunities. “Our aim is to bring farmers’ and exporters’ hard work directly to global buyers and ensure sustainable growth for Pakistan’s agriculture sector,” he added.

Participants at the session termed the initiative the need of the hour and said that if certifications are coupled with guaranteed market access, it would prove to be a game-changer for Pakistani mangoes as well as other agricultural products.

The session concluded with the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry presenting a special shield to Dr. Azeem Khan in recognition of his contribution.