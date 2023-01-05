UrduPoint.com

CES Gadget Gala Looks To Shake Off Economic Gloom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:37 PM

CES gadget gala looks to shake off economic gloom

The annual CES consumer electronics extravaganza throws open its doors in Las Vegas on Thursday as the industry looks to the latest innovations to help cure the pain of an ailing global economy

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):The annual CES consumer electronics extravaganza throws open its doors in Las Vegas on Thursday as the industry looks to the latest innovations to help cure the pain of an ailing global economy.

High inflation, lingering supply chain troubles, and tech company layoffs provide a dark backdrop for technology's premier trade show where more than 100,000 attendees are expected from around the world until Sunday.

Consumer Technology Association research director Steve Koenig reminded CES goers of previous innovations from smartphones to high-speed internet that soared to success after the "last big economic downturn" more than a decade ago.

"This time, I think the powerful new waves of technological change that will really remedy inflation and restore global GDP growth will come from the enterprise side," Koenig said during a presentation by the CTA, which runs CES.

These will include robotics to make workplaces more efficient; on-the-job virtual reality, and automated vehicles such as tractors that tend to farmland without drivers on board, according to Koenig.

Technology, thanks to increased productivity, "is a deflationary force in the global economy," underlined Gary Shapiro, president, and CEO of CTA.

Spreading out from the Las Vegas convention center to ballrooms in an array of hotels on the famous Sin City strip, CES will have televisions, electric roller skates, self-piloting baby strollers, and more aimed at wowing showgoers.

While major TV makers including LG, Samsung, and TCL will have stunning displays, "gone are the days" when CES was first and foremost about TVs, laptops and gadgets, according to Forrester principal analyst Thomas Husson.

"Now that technology innovation and software are embedded everywhere, expect many brands to showcase innovation around electric vehicles, robotics, and embedded artificial intelligence," Husson said.

"Don't get me wrong, there is no doubt we will continue to see a ton of robotic toys and gadgets." CES has, however, increasingly become a place for showing off electric cars (EVs) that are becoming internet-linked computers on wheels, analysts insisted.

"Beyond EVs, the recent US laws like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will spark more interest in sustainability innovation," Husson said.

This was a reference to the US government's recently passed IRA which is expected to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into green technology and other climate-friendly projects.

"That's definitely the area to expect the most disruptive innovation - even though I fear too little will be announced (at CES)." While CES organizers say show attendance is taking "another step toward a return to normal, pre-pandemic levels" there is a lingering Covid effect.

CES, like many other trade shows, went completely virtual in 2021, and last year mixed real-world with online events drawing a light crowd to Las Vegas.

TV and appliance makers as well as startups at the forefront of artificial intelligence have returned to CES this go-around, with Meta letting people try its latest virtual reality gear and Google showing off its own smart home offerings.

South Korean giant Samsung unveiled a new line-up of televisions, along with kitchen appliances infused with artificial intelligence to work with other connected devices and online platforms.

LG Electronics unveiled an OLED television it touted as the first wire-free and voice-commanded TV for the consumer market.

"The M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to LG's cinematic, 97-inch screen," the company said.

Amid the economic gloom, companies at CES looking to woo consumers will need to make sure prices appeal to people struggling with inflation and, perhaps, a bit weary of living online during the pandemic.

The CTA estimates that spending on consumer electronics and services in the United States this year will fall to $485 billion, lower than the record $512 billion in 2021.

Still, while "looming recession and inflation will weigh on household budgets" tech industry revenues are expected to remain higher than pre-pandemic figures, according to the association.

Many tech firms flourished during the pandemic, hiring in droves. As lifestyles began easing back to normal, those firms began laying off employees and tightening budgets.

But Koenig said that the economic conditions masked a continued lack of qualified workers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Google Technology Company Vehicles Cure Las Vegas Enterprise Gary United States Turkish Lira Sunday Samsung Market TV From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discu ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discuss future of automation and ma ..

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulf ..

Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulfilled agenda' : Federal Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 State of emergency declared in storm-battered Cali ..

State of emergency declared in storm-battered California

9 minutes ago
 Turkish, Mongolian flag carriers ink code share ag ..

Turkish, Mongolian flag carriers ink code share agreement

9 minutes ago
 Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) urges tax ..

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) urges taxpayers to file WHT returns for ..

9 minutes ago
 30 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punj ..

30 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.