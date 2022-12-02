CGPA, SMEDA organize dialogue on entrepreneurship, infrastructure

The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a Public Private Dialogue on Entrepreneurship and Infrastructure here the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday

The event was part of the project "Mobilizing Economic Reformers to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province" initiated by CGPA.

The session was aimed at discussing the need for improvement in the business of eco-system with respect to development of entrepreneurial culture and an improvised infrastructure that could contribute in ease of doing business and the economic growth of the Peshawar city.

Besides identification of issues, the session centered to find out the best possible solution via inclusive approach, having all the stakeholder on board from the private and government sector. This was the 11th Public Private Dialogue event of the series as planned by the CGPA.

The valuable input gathered in these PPD sessions will conclude on formation of recommended policy formation for developing conducive economic environment in Peshawar.

Entrepreneurs from various trade of business, members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Women Chamber of Commerce, Peshawar academia, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) participated in the dialogue session.

In his opening remark, Mr. Rashid Aman (Provincial Chief ï¿½ SMEDA), highlighted the importance of treating the business echo system of Peshawar city and adequate infrastructure that could coupe up with the needs of future trade in the region.

This has been great endeavor by SMEDA & CGPA which brought the concerned stake holders on the same table to identify and develop solution of the business issues.

In order to develop an improvised business echo system, all the pertaining components need to consider in order to bring improvement in the overall system. Following the same lines, this PPD serious was conducted around the main thematic areas that included legal and taxation issues, access to finance, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, trade and exports.

Both sectors of the business community and the representatives of public sector stakeholders participated in the dialogue enthusiastically and provided valuable inputs.

Issues like the need of entrepreneurship education, development of entrepreneurial and business vision, existing and new industrial estates available in Peshawar, facilitation provided by industrial and business development institutions and role of academia remained under discussion.

The session concluded with pooling up valuable pragmatic suggestions from the participants. CGPA will work ahead for preparing recommendations based on the inputs gathered during the series of PPDs.

To refine these recommendations focus group discussions will be conducted before these recommendations are presented to the concerned government authorities in the form of policy paper.