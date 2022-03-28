UrduPoint.com

CGPA, SMEDA To Organize Public-private Dialogue

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 06:45 PM

CGPA, SMEDA to organize public-private dialogue

Centre for Governance & Public Accountability in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is organizing Public Private Dialogues on March 31, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Centre for Governance & Public Accountability in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is organizing Public Private Dialogues on March 31, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Centre for Governance & Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with SMEDA is currently implementing a project, titled "Mobilizing Economic Reforms to keep critical space open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The objective of the project is to identify key challenges to the economic development in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as whole and Peshawar City in particular and seek to identify key barriers for starting, formalizing and growing business through a series of public and private dialogues, focus group discussions (FGDs) comprises of representatives from business community, startup entrepreneurs, academia, public sector and civil society.

The final outcome will be key policy recommendations which will be presented to the concerned authorities in Government.

Prior to involvement of government sector stakeholders, they are arranging a session on Regulatory issues faced by the business community in Peshawar. This may include but not limited to local government Acts/rules and taxation laws issues coupled with their implementation mechanism which may hinder the economic activities for the business community.

Furthermore, in the next phase of the legal working group, these proposals will be refined with inputs from the government sector along with proposed solutions which will be put forth to the concerned authorities for consideration and subsequent implementation.

>