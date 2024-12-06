Open Menu

Ch. Shafay Calls On US Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Friday met with US Consul General H.E. Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins to discuss the issues pertaining to promoting trade relations between Punjab and the United States.

The Provincial Minister informed about the steps being taken to promote investment and quality technical education.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also spoke about investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab. He said that USA is a major trading partner of Pakistan, however, more steps are needed to increase bilateral trade cooperation. The Provincial Minister said that he would welcome US cooperation in promoting technical education in Punjab. He said that there are vast investment opportunities in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Punjab. The manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab and the promotion of electric vehicles are the government's top priorities. A garment city is being built in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, to promote the textile sector and concrete steps have been undertaken to empower women economically.

He said that changes are being made in the universities act to increase enrolment in the technical universities of Punjab adding that TEVTA institutions, labs and courses are being upgraded, TEVTA’s performance and financial audit is being conducted,

Chaudhry Shafay said that under the Chief Minister’s Skill Development Programme, free IT short courses are being provided to children. Job placement has also been arranged for those who complete training in TEVTA institutions and the scope of business facilitation centres is being expanded as well.

US Consul Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins, while appreciating investment promotion measures in Punjab and the establishment of business facilitation centers, acknowledged that the tourist and historical places of Punjab are worth seeing.

CEO Punjab board of Investment Jalal Hassan and other officers were also present.

