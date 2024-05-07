Ch. Shafay Chairs Meeting Of Price Control Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain presided over the first meeting of Price Control Council (PCC) here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain presided over the first meeting of Price Control Council (PCC) here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.
Provincial Minister for food Bilal Yasin, secretaries of Food Department and Livestock Department, Special Secretary Agriculture, Additional Secretary Commerce, DG Industries and other officers concerned attended the meeting that considered a three-point agenda.
The meeting approved the representation of DG Industries and field officers in the Price Control Council, while two agenda items were postponed until the next meeting. The price control mechanism was reviewed in detail in the meeting.
The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that due to the government's measures, there is a trend of reduction in the prices of essential commodities and there has been a significant reduction in the prices of chicken. He said that the draft of Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodity Bill 2024 has been prepared.
The new Act regarding price control would be passed by Punjab Assembly by May 30. Price Control Committees would be made fully functional, he added.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain directed the price control magistrates to remain in the field to monitor prices and practical measures should be taken in this regard, besides presenting a comprehensive report regarding the Punjab Qeemat App. He said that providing relief to the people and getting rid of artificial inflation is the first priority of the government and all effort would be made in this purpose.
Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that the establishment of enforcement authority regarding price control is need of the hour. Price control is a challenge and a new institution would be formed to deal with it.
DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh gave a detailed briefing regarding the price control mechanism and legal framework.
Recent Stories
Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..
KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..
PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advo ..
National workshop on method, metric gaps in measuring food system transformation ..
Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation
KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme
Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Chairman
Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform through precision farming: Ex ..
PPP Larkana workers demands public interest schemes
NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy weather forecast
CUI to explore collaborations with Syrian Universities
PM assures resolution of issues facing Japanese businessmen within a week
More Stories From Business
-
Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation41 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Chairman41 minutes ago
-
LCCI, Punjab Police to facilitate business community collectively41 minutes ago
-
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads2 hours ago
-
802 complaints redressed through FDA One-Window Counter in 4 months2 hours ago
-
Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Acting President2 hours ago
-
Punjab Job Center helping in enhancing skilled human resource: Dr Sajjad Arshad2 hours ago
-
Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank3 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses mixed trend4 hours ago
-
SECP proposes enhanced disclosures for Shariah Stock Screening of listed companies4 hours ago
-
Efforts underway to double output of livestock, dairy sectors4 hours ago