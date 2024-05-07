Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain presided over the first meeting of Price Control Council (PCC) here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain presided over the first meeting of Price Control Council (PCC) here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for food Bilal Yasin, secretaries of Food Department and Livestock Department, Special Secretary Agriculture, Additional Secretary Commerce, DG Industries and other officers concerned attended the meeting that considered a three-point agenda.

The meeting approved the representation of DG Industries and field officers in the Price Control Council, while two agenda items were postponed until the next meeting. The price control mechanism was reviewed in detail in the meeting.

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that due to the government's measures, there is a trend of reduction in the prices of essential commodities and there has been a significant reduction in the prices of chicken. He said that the draft of Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodity Bill 2024 has been prepared.

The new Act regarding price control would be passed by Punjab Assembly by May 30. Price Control Committees would be made fully functional, he added.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain directed the price control magistrates to remain in the field to monitor prices and practical measures should be taken in this regard, besides presenting a comprehensive report regarding the Punjab Qeemat App. He said that providing relief to the people and getting rid of artificial inflation is the first priority of the government and all effort would be made in this purpose.

Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that the establishment of enforcement authority regarding price control is need of the hour. Price control is a challenge and a new institution would be formed to deal with it.

DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh gave a detailed briefing regarding the price control mechanism and legal framework.