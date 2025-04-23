Ch. Shafay Chairs Meeting Of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board
Published April 23, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired 130th meeting of the Board of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here Wednesday.
A 13-point agenda was considered in the meeting held at PSIC House. Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Umar Masood, PSIC MD Sara Masood and board members attended the meeting.
The board approved the schedule for auctioning 548 cancelled plots in Punjab Small Industrial Estates across the province.
The meeting also approved the Board of Management of Small Industrial Estate Kasur. The board also approved enhancing the internship fee from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 per month under the PSIC internship programme and establishing a regional office of Punjab Small Industries Corporation in Gujrat.
The board provided an opportunity for personal hearing on the departmental appeal of former Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Tariq Mahmood and the former Director cleared his position before the board, on which the board formed a committee headed by Special Secretary Industries and Commerce to review the appeal of former Director PSIC Tariq Mahmood.
The board will take further action in the light of the recommendations of the board.
The board deferred some agenda items for further consideration. The board meeting also reviewed the draft of the land lease agreement for the new small industrial estates.
Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the property business that had been going on in the industrial estates for years has been ended and now only industrial units are being built on the plots acquired in the industrial estates.The provincial minister said that whoever does not build an industrial unit according to the policy will have his plot canceled.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that 100 percent colonization of industrial estates in Punjab is the government’s policy. If factories are set up, employment opportunities will also increase.
He said that industrial infrastructure will be further improved in 23 small industrial estates across Punjab. The provincial minister said that the problems of industrialists are being resolved on priority basis.
