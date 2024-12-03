Open Menu

Ch Shafay Chairs Meeting Regarding Promotion Of Technical Education

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review various matters, including improving the standard of technical education, upgrading TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) institutions, and collaborations with other organizations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review various matters, including improving the standard of technical education, upgrading TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) institutions, and collaborations with other organizations. Progress on the Chief Minister's Skill Development Program was also reviewed.

Chairman TEVTA, Brigadier (R) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, GM Operations Aamir Aziz, Dr. Shahbaz Shamsi of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Representatives of the Saylani Welfare Trust, including Afzal Chandia and Muhammad Ibrahim, participated via video link. The Saylani Welfare Trust expressed interest in investing in projects promoting technical education under TEVTA.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that the promotion of quality technical education is the government’s top priority. The process of upgrading TEVTA institutions is underway in phases.

For the first time, solar energy technology training is being provided in TEVTA institutions, he added. He highlighted that under the Chief Minister's Skill Development Program, children are being offered free three-month IT short courses. Over 1,000 students have completed these courses, and the second phase is nearing completion. Upon course completion, international certifications of the course will also be done, he added.

The minister emphasized that international certifications will provide skilled individuals with job opportunities in global markets. These trained professionals will earn valuable foreign exchange for the country which will help improving the economy. Collaboration with the Saylani Welfare Trust will also be evaluated.

Afzal Chandia from Saylani Welfare Trust stated that their organization is actively engaged in providing IT training to children across Pakistan. They are eager to work with TEVTA to promote technical education.

