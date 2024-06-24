Ch Shafay Chairs Meeting To Review Industrial Estates Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Monday presided
over a meeting to review colonization and development issues of 23 small industrial estates
of Punjab.
The meeting decided that the new industrial estate will be built on non-agricultural land in Gujrat.
The provincial minister instructed the district administration of Gujrat to identify a suitable land in
the next four days and said that a place should be identified for the industrial estate where
electricity transmission and gas pipe lines is available nearby.
He said that the new industrial estate in Gujarat will provide convenience to industrialists and increase economic activities. The provincial minister said that the establishment of new factories in Punjab would create new employment opportunities. The government is following an effective strategy to speed up the process of industrialization in the province.
MD PSIC Sidra Younas, Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal and Irrigation officers attended the meeting while ADCR Gujarat attended the meeting through video link.
