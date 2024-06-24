Open Menu

Ch Shafay Chairs Meeting To Review Industrial Estates Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Monday presided

over a meeting to review colonization and development issues of 23 small industrial estates

of Punjab.

The meeting decided that the new industrial estate will be built on non-agricultural land in Gujrat.

The provincial minister instructed the district administration of Gujrat to identify a suitable land in

the next four days and said that a place should be identified for the industrial estate where

electricity transmission and gas pipe lines is available nearby.

He said that the new industrial estate in Gujarat will provide convenience to industrialists and increase economic activities. The provincial minister said that the establishment of new factories in Punjab would create new employment opportunities. The government is following an effective strategy to speed up the process of industrialization in the province.

MD PSIC Sidra Younas, Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal and Irrigation officers attended the meeting while ADCR Gujarat attended the meeting through video link.

More Stories From Business