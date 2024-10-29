Ch Shafay Chairs SMEs Council Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the first meeting of the Provincial Council on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) here Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the first meeting of the Provincial Council on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) here Tuesday.
The meeting took several key decisions aimed at promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Saira Umar gave a detailed briefing on actions and strategies being taken to support SMEs.
During the meeting, it was decided to start a new loan scheme with easy terms for SMEs. This scheme, to be advanced in partnership with banks, will provide easy loans to promote solar energy in small industrial estates. Additionally, a new program aimed at enhancing business skills for women investors was approved. Under this program, with the support of the Asian Development Bank, Women Resource Centers will be established in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sialkot, following the Lahore model.
The meeting also decided on the full digitization of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation.
It was agreed to accelerate work on the Provincial SMEs Plan 2024 in line with the National SME Policy 2021.
While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized the significant role of SMEs in economic growth, stressing the need for collective efforts to advance small and medium-sized businesses. He stated that a five-year plan for the development of SMEs is underway and instructed the team to expedite the completion of the SME promotion plan and finalize the land lease policy for small industrial estates.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that various reforms have been implemented to facilitate business. Several proposals were also reviewed for the promotion of industry.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Industries Asif Ali Farakh, CEO PIEDMC, CEO SMEDA, and other departmental officials. President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Zar Shad, Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, and others were also present.
Recent Stories
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan
Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case
Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries
Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country
WASA starts campaign against dengue
Search operation conducted against criminals
RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area
Seminar held on empowering women through land rights
More Stories From Business
-
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries6 minutes ago
-
APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims31 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment1 hour ago
-
Traders seek LCCI’s help in overcoming business issues2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points1 hour ago
-
Tanveer lauds services of outgoing Japanese Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms govt's commitment to inclusive development for all Pakistani4 hours ago
-
Most global stock markets rise with eyes on megatech results43 minutes ago
-
ADB approves $500 mln loan to support climate, disaster resilience in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
'FCCI to resolve problems of hajj tour operators'5 hours ago