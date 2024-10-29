Open Menu

Ch Shafay Chairs SMEs Council Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the first meeting of the Provincial Council on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) here Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the first meeting of the Provincial Council on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) here Tuesday.

The meeting took several key decisions aimed at promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Saira Umar gave a detailed briefing on actions and strategies being taken to support SMEs.

During the meeting, it was decided to start a new loan scheme with easy terms for SMEs. This scheme, to be advanced in partnership with banks, will provide easy loans to promote solar energy in small industrial estates. Additionally, a new program aimed at enhancing business skills for women investors was approved. Under this program, with the support of the Asian Development Bank, Women Resource Centers will be established in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sialkot, following the Lahore model.

The meeting also decided on the full digitization of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

It was agreed to accelerate work on the Provincial SMEs Plan 2024 in line with the National SME Policy 2021.

While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized the significant role of SMEs in economic growth, stressing the need for collective efforts to advance small and medium-sized businesses. He stated that a five-year plan for the development of SMEs is underway and instructed the team to expedite the completion of the SME promotion plan and finalize the land lease policy for small industrial estates.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that various reforms have been implemented to facilitate business. Several proposals were also reviewed for the promotion of industry.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Industries Asif Ali Farakh, CEO PIEDMC, CEO SMEDA, and other departmental officials. President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Zar Shad, Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, and others were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Loan Faisalabad Business Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Women Asian Development Bank Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Ch ..

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwond ..

Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship

6 minutes ago
 Simulation session on climate change held at Gover ..

Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House

7 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest ..

ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case

6 minutes ago
 Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

6 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

6 minutes ago
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among i ..

CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries

6 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stab ..

Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country

6 minutes ago
 WASA starts campaign against dengue

WASA starts campaign against dengue

15 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted against criminals

Search operation conducted against criminals

15 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in ..

RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area

15 minutes ago
 Seminar held on empowering women through land righ ..

Seminar held on empowering women through land rights

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business