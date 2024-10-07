Ch. Shafay Chairs TEVTA Board Meeting
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the first meeting of new Board of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) here at TEVTA Secretariat on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the first meeting of new Board of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) here at TEVTA Secretariat on Monday.
The meeting, which lasted for three hours, reviewed TEVTA's performance, goals and future action plan, while TEVTA Chairman Brig. (R) Mohammad Sajid Khokhar gave a detailed briefing.
Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that a new TEVTA Board has been formed. "Together we will improve the quality of technical education," he said and mentioned that a phased programme of up-gradation of 388 institutions of TEVTA has been initiated across Punjab. Under which, the labs and courses of TEVTA institutes are being established and formulated according to international standards, he added.
He said that a mechanism has also been devised to provide employment for the trainees from the institutes of TEVTA.
He said that under the ‘Chief Minister's Skill Development Programme’, 1,000 children have completed three-month IT short courses.
While 1000 courses are being conducted in the second phase, 4000 children will be imparted advanced IT courses training in a year. All these courses are being conducted free of cost in TEVTA institutes and will also have international certification, he added.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Universities Act is being amended to improve the quality of education and increase the enrollment in the three technical universities established by TEVTA. A teacher training programme will also be launched to enhance the capacity building of TEVTA institutions’ teachers.
He said that work on the project of creating Centers of Excellence in TEVTA's institutions is ongoing rapidly.
During the meeting, various committees were also constituted to carry out various matters of the board. Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Shahid Zaman, Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and board members attended the meeting.
