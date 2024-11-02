Open Menu

Ch. Shafay Inaugurates Construction Sector's Expo

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 11:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain inaugurated the Construction Sector Expo here at Expo Center on Saturday.

Organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the industrial exhibition would

continue for three days and it features 78 stalls from various companies showcasing tiles, furniture, and architectural designs.The provincial Minister visited the stalls established in the exhibition.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that such industrial exhibitions played an important role in promoting business activities, and praised the Trade Development Authority’s effort in organizing the event for the construction sector.

He noted that the Punjab government had created a favorable environment for investment in the construction sector and other industries, and measures had been taken to simplify laws to encourage both domestic and foreign investment.

The provincial minister emphasized that promoting quality technical education was a top priority of the government, and in line with this, TEVTA's institutions, labs, and courses were being upgraded. The TEVTA would also signed collaboration agreements with COTHM and other institutions to promote quality technical education.

TDAP Director General Rafia Syed and other officials were also present.

