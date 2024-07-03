Ch. Shafay Inaugurates Exhibition At UMT
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain inaugurated the exhibition organized by School of Design and Textiles UMT (University of Management and Technology) here Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain inaugurated the exhibition organized by school of Design and Textiles UMT (University of Management and Technology) here Wednesday.
The students set up 170 stalls in the exhibition held at Aiwan Quaid-e-Azam. The provincial minister inspected the stalls and appreciated the creative work of the students.
Later talking to media, the Provincial Minister said, "Our students are very talented and they need support. Steps are being taken to increase the linkages of students with the industry."
He said that there is great potential in the textile sector and the employment of thousands of people is related to this sector. Government is establishing Garment City in Quaid-e-Azam business Park Sheikhupura to promote textile sector. Garment City, being built on an area of 650 acres, will operate on solar energy, he added. He said that the government is striving to set up a solar panels manufacturing factory in Punjab in this regard.
Useful discussions have been held with several foreign solar companies. Next month, two big foreign investor groups are visiting Punjab, he added.
The Provincial Minister said that cotton is a cash crop and its production needs to be increased. "I will talk to the Federal government for lifting ban on cotton seed and removal of taxes on cotton ginners." Investments in Special Economic Zones are exempted from income tax for up to 10 years and one time duty-free machinery import facility is also available, the minister added.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the IPPs also have to come towards solar energy now, till the problem of Kalabagh Dam is not solved, the government have to focus on building small dams. He added, "Pakistan is rich in resources, if every department works diligently, we would not need to borrow from any financial institution."
The UMT Rector Dr. Asif Raza, Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Dr. Mudassar Abbas and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur
US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101
More Stories From Business
-
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake12 minutes ago
-
European stocks advance on French election hopes15 minutes ago
-
Call to review agreements with IPPs10 minutes ago
-
ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassadors2 hours ago
-
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO2 hours ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets3 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen on strengthening academia-CPEC linkages4 hours ago
-
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points3 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 8 development schemes worth Rs. 28b4 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close lower5 hours ago
-
'Belarusian President to visit Pakistan in October'5 hours ago
-
Rupee weakens against dollar3 hours ago