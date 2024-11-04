Ch. Shafay inaugurates upgraded lab at GCT

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain inaugurated the laboratory upgraded in collaboration with Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology, China, here at Government College of Technology (GCT) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain inaugurated the laboratory upgraded in collaboration with Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology, China, here at Government College of Technology (GCT) on Monday.

The lab is equipped with 25 latest (Core i5) computers, 86 LEDs and other necessary IT equipment.

The Provincial Minister also distributed visas and air tickets among the students going to China for the third year of the course. The cost of accommodation and education of these student would be borne by the Chinese institution Thang, while the cost of air tickets is being borne by the Punjab government, for which the Chief Minister of Punjab has provided Rs 8.4 million.

A total of 17 students of DAE (Diploma in Associate Engineering) software technology course and 21 students of DAE advanced construction technology have completed their two years of courses in TEVTA institutes and would further study the courses in Chinese institutes in the third year.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that he is grateful to the Government of China for supporting the up-gradation of the lab and bearing the educational expenses of the students.

Congratulating the students going to China for the course, he said that they should complete third year of the course with hard work and dedication, assuring that the government would also arrange their employment.

He said that there is a great demand for skilled manpower in the global market and the Punjab government is focusing on preparing skilled manpower according to the market requirements. He said industries are being shifted to solar energy which would reduce production cost of the industries.

DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Chairman PVTC Khalid Masood Chaudhry and other officers were also present, while officials from Chinese institutions participated via video link from China.

The heads of the Chinese institutions expressed their determination to increase cooperation with the Punjab government for the promotion of technical education.