Open Menu

Ch. Shafay Meets Chinese Council General

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Ch. Shafay meets Chinese Council General

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren here at Chinese Consulate on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren here at Chinese Consulate on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed the Chinese investments in Punjab; security for Chinese investors; the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Punjab to China next month and renewal of the agreement of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology. The Chinese Consul General assured to increase investments in Punjab.

It was also agreed to enhance cooperation between China and Punjab in agriculture, energy, technical education, textile, and other sectors.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that several Chinese companies have already made significant investments in Punjab, and further investments would be warmly welcomed. He emphasized the provision of top-notch security arrangements for Chinese investors.

He mentioned his previous meetings with numerous Chinese investment companies and highlighted that an agreement has already been signed with China's AIKO company to set up a solar panel assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Chaudhry Shafay stated that Punjab Government is focusing on the promotion of electric vehicles and is in discussions with a Chinese company to establish an assembly and manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Punjab.

Additionally, he mentioned that a Garment City is being developed to promote the textile sector in the province.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that efforts would be made to increase Chinese investments in Punjab and attract more Chinese companies to invest here. He added that the visit of Punjab's high-level delegation to China would strengthen bilateral trade cooperation and assured full support for the delegation's visit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture Company Visit Vehicles Tianjin Commerce Textile From Agreement

Recent Stories

US stocks rise on Black Friday

US stocks rise on Black Friday

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab announces t ..

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab announces to provide free Wi-Fi services ..

48 seconds ago
 Punjab minister appreciates efforts of Police in e ..

Punjab minister appreciates efforts of Police in ensuring law and order

49 seconds ago
 Barrister Malik urges CM to focus on addressing go ..

Barrister Malik urges CM to focus on addressing governance issues in KP

50 seconds ago
 Awami Theatre Festival concluded

Awami Theatre Festival concluded

39 seconds ago
 Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzb ..

Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzbekistan

40 seconds ago
MPA Ubaidullah thanks PPP's workers for supporting ..

MPA Ubaidullah thanks PPP's workers for supporting in hard time

42 seconds ago
 Punjab to enhance cardiac care capacity: Punjab He ..

Punjab to enhance cardiac care capacity: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman R ..

45 seconds ago
 Ambassador Hashmi Inaugurates Permanent Display Sh ..

Ambassador Hashmi Inaugurates Permanent Display Showcasing Pakistan Beauty at Pe ..

34 minutes ago
 HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day observed in Lar ..

HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day observed in Larkana

44 minutes ago
 Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining invest ..

Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining investment potential at global forum

44 minutes ago
 'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices ..

'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely atten ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business