Ch. Shafay Meets Chinese Council General
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren here at Chinese Consulate on Friday
During the meeting, they discussed the Chinese investments in Punjab; security for Chinese investors; the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Punjab to China next month and renewal of the agreement of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology. The Chinese Consul General assured to increase investments in Punjab.
It was also agreed to enhance cooperation between China and Punjab in agriculture, energy, technical education, textile, and other sectors.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that several Chinese companies have already made significant investments in Punjab, and further investments would be warmly welcomed. He emphasized the provision of top-notch security arrangements for Chinese investors.
He mentioned his previous meetings with numerous Chinese investment companies and highlighted that an agreement has already been signed with China's AIKO company to set up a solar panel assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab.
Chaudhry Shafay stated that Punjab Government is focusing on the promotion of electric vehicles and is in discussions with a Chinese company to establish an assembly and manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Punjab.
Additionally, he mentioned that a Garment City is being developed to promote the textile sector in the province.
Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that efforts would be made to increase Chinese investments in Punjab and attract more Chinese companies to invest here. He added that the visit of Punjab's high-level delegation to China would strengthen bilateral trade cooperation and assured full support for the delegation's visit.
