Ch. Shafay meets Iranian Consul General

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Wednesday visited Iranian Consulate and met with Iranian Consul General H.E. Mehran Movahed Far in which matters pertaining to enhancing cooperation and bilateral relations in health, tourism, pharmaceutical, agriculture and other sectors were discussed.

It was agreed to appoint ‘focal persons’ for joint working group and mutual collaboration. It was agreed during the meeting to undertake joint ventures in the pharmaceutical companies of Pakistan and an agreement will be inked in this regard soon.

The Iranian Consul General proposed to arrange cardiac operations of Pakistani children in Tehran at nominal expenses. He said that approximately 50 to 100 Pakistani children can undergo heart surgery in Tehran every month. The Punjab government can provide non-available medicines and medical equipment in Iran.

The Iranian Consul General emphasised that Iran and Pakistan especially Punjab can collaborate in the pharmaceutical sector. He added that Iran, Pakistan and China can build a dam by moving forward jointly.

The Iranian Consul General inquired after the health of former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for his complete recovery of health and expressed good wishes for him as well.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that vast opportunities persist in the industrial centres of Punjab for the foreign investors. The Iranian investors should establish assembling plant of tractors in Punjab and the Punjab government will provide all possible facilities in this regard.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that he believes in maintaining follow up as without it, desired results cannot be achieved. The Provincial Minister said that a great potential exists in the pharmaceutical sector of Punjab and the pharmaceuticals of Pakistan and Iran can make mutual collaboration.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Iranian Consul General on his proposal to arrange cardiac operations of Pakistani children in Tehran.

Economist and Adviser of Iranian Interior Ministry Rahim Saqi, Director PBIT Imran Hashmi and others were also present.