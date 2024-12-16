Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhary Shafay Hussain visited Beijing, following meetings in Guangzhou

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhary Shafay Hussain visited Beijing, following meetings in Guangzhou.

During this visit, he met with Mr. Zhao Wenke, Chairman of the SinoMach Group at the group’s headquarters. The discussions centered on investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly Punjab, focusing on hydropower projects and the agricultural machinery sector, according to a handout issued here Monday.

The minister also held meetings with officials from China Machinery Engineering Corporation and Construction Engineering Company. Topics included the establishment of a modern agricultural machinery manufacturing facility and a tractor assembly plant in Punjab. During the meeting, SinoMach Group announced plans to expand its investments in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain emphasized the potential for developing small-scale hydropower plants in Punjab, especially those with a capacity of 10 MW.

He noted that SinoMach Group’s expertise in constructing small dams could greatly benefit Punjab, encouraging the group to invest in such projects. He highlighted that electricity generated from hydropower is more affordable as like to solar energy and suggested focusing on small dams, which can be completed in two to two-and-a-half years, until the Kalabagh Dam issue is resolved.

The minister also extended an invitation to SinoMach Group to establish a tractor assembly plant in Punjab, assuring the provision of all possible facilities.

Chairman group Mr.Zhao Wenke stated that the group is already working on the Thar Coal Project in Sindh and has installed an LNG-based power plant in Punjab. He reiterated SinoMach Group's commitment to increasing investments in the province.