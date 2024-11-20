Ch Shafay reviews activation of inactive TEVTA institutes

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Wednesday presided over a meeting to review matters pertaining to full activation of some inactive institutions of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorty) and collaborating with other domestic and foreign institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Wednesday presided over a meeting to review matters pertaining to full activation of some inactive institutions of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorty) and collaborating with other domestic and foreign institutions.

Chairman TEVTA Brig. (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar informed about the details of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that improving the quality of technical education in TEVTA institutions is his commitment. Past rulers did not pay any attention towards the upgradation of institutions and improving quality of technical education. The current government changed the old courses taught in TEVTA institutions and introduced new technologies, he added.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that for the first time, solar technology training is being provided in TEVTA institutions in addition to Chinese, Arabic, Korean and Japanese language courses are also being conducted. The labs of TEVTA institutions are being upgraded.

He said that there is a need to improve connectivity between academia and industry for job placement of skilled manpower. The Provincial Minister directed that the inactive institutions of TEVTA should be activated and utilized to the fullest. Steps should be undertaken urgently to activate TEVTA college in Sundar Industrial Estate.

Chairman TEVTA Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, GM Operations and other officers attended the meeting.