Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting to review matters related to promotion of technical education, here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chairperson of the Task Force on Skill Development Adnan Afzal Chattha, Additional DG PSDA and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti also participated in the meeting.

DG PSDA Sahibzadi Wasima Umar briefed the participants on the registration of technical education institutions and progress in ongoing training programmes.

Mehmood Bhatti was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for his exceptional services in fashion designing. The meeting appreciated his contributions and decided to benefit from his expertise.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that a comprehensive skill development policy has been introduced to promote quality technical education.

From next year, the Metric Tech Scheme will be launched in public schools, including subjects like fashion designing, agricultural science, health science, and computer science. The finalization of the Metric Tech programme and curriculum is underway. He emphasized utilizing the services of renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti in fashion designing to align workforce preparation with market needs.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat expressed optimism that introducing Metric Tech and Metric Vocational programmes in public schools will yield positive outcomes. He also stressed the importance of raising awareness about technology courses.