Open Menu

Ch Shafay Reviews Measures For Promotion Of Technical Education

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting to review matters related to promotion of technical education, here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chairperson of the Task Force on Skill Development Adnan Afzal Chattha, Additional DG PSDA and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti also participated in the meeting.

DG PSDA Sahibzadi Wasima Umar briefed the participants on the registration of technical education institutions and progress in ongoing training programmes.

Mehmood Bhatti was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for his exceptional services in fashion designing. The meeting appreciated his contributions and decided to benefit from his expertise.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that a comprehensive skill development policy has been introduced to promote quality technical education.

From next year, the Metric Tech Scheme will be launched in public schools, including subjects like fashion designing, agricultural science, health science, and computer science. The finalization of the Metric Tech programme and curriculum is underway. He emphasized utilizing the services of renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti in fashion designing to align workforce preparation with market needs.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat expressed optimism that introducing Metric Tech and Metric Vocational programmes in public schools will yield positive outcomes. He also stressed the importance of raising awareness about technology courses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Education Progress Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

3 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Business