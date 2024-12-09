Ch Shafay Reviews Measures For Promotion Of Technical Education
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting to review matters related to promotion of technical education, here on Monday.
Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chairperson of the Task Force on Skill Development Adnan Afzal Chattha, Additional DG PSDA and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti also participated in the meeting.
DG PSDA Sahibzadi Wasima Umar briefed the participants on the registration of technical education institutions and progress in ongoing training programmes.
Mehmood Bhatti was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for his exceptional services in fashion designing. The meeting appreciated his contributions and decided to benefit from his expertise.
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that a comprehensive skill development policy has been introduced to promote quality technical education.
From next year, the Metric Tech Scheme will be launched in public schools, including subjects like fashion designing, agricultural science, health science, and computer science. The finalization of the Metric Tech programme and curriculum is underway. He emphasized utilizing the services of renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti in fashion designing to align workforce preparation with market needs.
Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat expressed optimism that introducing Metric Tech and Metric Vocational programmes in public schools will yield positive outcomes. He also stressed the importance of raising awareness about technology courses.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab Finance Minister chairs standing committee meeting; establishment of Education Authority appr ..31 minutes ago
-
LCCI demand for chambers' role in appointment of diplomats41 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs2000 per tola1 hour ago
-
Committee formed for beautification of Faisalabad: FCCI President2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 916 more points2 hours ago
-
SECP approved Strategic Action Plan 2024-2026 for development of Islamic finance in non-bank financi ..2 hours ago
-
Uzbek ambassador for increasing bilateral trade by $1 billion4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday6 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks rebound amid cautious trading6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
China’s annual inflation below expectations at 0.2% in November6 hours ago