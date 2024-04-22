Ch. Shafay Reviews Steps For Promotion Of Technical Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 11:37 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting to review the ongoing programme for the promotion of technical education with the support of Asian Development Bank (ADB), here at TEVTA Secretariat on Monday
The features of Chief Minister Skill Development Initiative 2024 were also discussed in the meeting. The minister was also briefed on the proposed legislation regarding price control.
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that 16 colleges of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) and three institutes of PVTC (Punjab Vocational Training Council) are being made centers of excellence under the ongoing ADB programme.
Under this programme, he added, centers of excellence would be created in eight sectors including food processing, information communication technology, textile and garments and construction sectors and a separate board of management would be formed for these institutions.
The Minister said that free short courses would also be conducted under the Chief Minister's Skill Development Initiative. Six courses with international certification would be conducted in 35 institutes of 16 districts. The courses would start from May 15, and IT experts would train the students, he added.
He said that government would change the destiny of the country by equipping the youth with modern sciences.
The Provincial Minister directed that the biometric attendance system of students and staff should be implemented soon in technical universities and institutions. Instead of constructing new buildings, the upgradation of existing institutions should be focused. The institutions should work in a coordinated manner for the promotion of quality technical education. He also directed to improve the website of TEVTA.
Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, Chairman TEVTA, DG Industries, Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities, Senior Economic Advisor and officers concerned attended the meeting.
