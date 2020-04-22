Chairman ABAD vows to build 0.5 million new houses in two years

UrduPoint.com
Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Chairman Association of Builder and Developers (ABAD) Mohsin Seikhani on Wednesday vowed to construct 500,000 new houses in four major cities in the country during the next two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Association of Builder and Developers (ABAD) Mohsin Seikhani on Wednesday vowed to construct 500,000 new houses in four major cities in the country during the next two years.

The houses would be built in four major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad and Lahore, he said.

"We have completed our market study and acquired land and industrial players would start construction of houses to complete in next two years", Chairman ABAD said while talking to APP here.

Chairman Abad said, "We would provide these houses on affordable rates of Rs 3 to 2.4 million in two different categories for middle class families for giving them good residential facilities in major cities.

He said that this big project initiated by ABAD would not only start business activities but would also provide employment opportunities to the skilled and unskilled laborers in the country.

Mohsin also hailed the government's tax relaxation decision for the construction industry, which he said would promote growth momentum.

He said that government had already declared the sector as a construction industry as it had huge demand of up to 70 associated industries and it would have positive impact on country's economic health and also enhance economic growth.

He said that ABAD was demanding incentives for the construction sector because more than 70 allied industries were dependent on it.

"We are indebted to Prime Minister Imran Khan for reviving construction industry and give this status for the revival of the sector," he said.

ABAD, he said, also requested the prime minister to announce a universal policy for approval of building plans throughout the country so that builders and developers could start construction as early as possible.

Mohsin also praised the government's comprehensive strategic plans for addressing the local industrial sector issues after evolving of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association(APCMA), Azam Faruque said that construction of new 500, 000 houses would start business activity in market and would benefit the steel industry.

He said that in current challenging situation, when whole global economy was in slowdown mode, Pakistan had huge opportunity to choose better options such as construction of new houses would help coming out of this crisis.

On this occasion, Chairman Pakistan Iron and Steel Merchant Association, Tariq Irshad said that construction industry was considered as the backbone of any economy which generates the huge employment opportunities.

He welcomed plan of construction of new 500,000 houses from ABAD and said it would start huge economic activity in market to increase the economic growth.

Chairman All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, Noman Baqi Siddiqui also welcomed the government's decision, saying that in this critical situation, the initiative would not only benefit the construction sector but to the whole economy as such.

