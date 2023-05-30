UrduPoint.com

Chairman Board Of Trustees AAOIFI Called On Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI called on Ishaq Dar

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The finance minister welcomed Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and congratulated him for holding the First International Conference on Islamic Capital Markets in Pakistan in coordination with SECP Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa lauded the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He also appreciated the continuous support of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan has always been the closest partner in the Muslim world.

He expressed his desire to start various social welfare ventures in Pakistan, especially for capacity building and easy loan facilitation for entrepreneurs, especially for the women and the youth as Pakistan holds great potential in this regard.

The finance minister apprised Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa of the current government's policies and programmes to support the youth and particularly women such as Benazir Income Support Programme which is well-praised by the World Bank and also being followed in various African countries.

He added that the government was fully committed to supporting the lower classes through various microfinance schemes of such nature.

In the end, Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa thanked Ishaq Dar for his support and cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan World World Bank Ishaq Dar Bahrain Women Market Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan's glamorous Qatar Trip sets Instagram a ..

Ayeza Khan's glamorous Qatar Trip sets Instagram abuzz

49 minutes ago
 FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim place ..

FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim places of worship

54 minutes ago
 EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security ..

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Min ..

Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Oslo - Globa ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launc ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

1 hour ago
 Medical screening of Lahore police officials conti ..

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.