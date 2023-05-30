Chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI called on Ishaq Dar

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The finance minister welcomed Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and congratulated him for holding the First International Conference on Islamic Capital Markets in Pakistan in coordination with SECP Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa lauded the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He also appreciated the continuous support of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan has always been the closest partner in the Muslim world.

He expressed his desire to start various social welfare ventures in Pakistan, especially for capacity building and easy loan facilitation for entrepreneurs, especially for the women and the youth as Pakistan holds great potential in this regard.

The finance minister apprised Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa of the current government's policies and programmes to support the youth and particularly women such as Benazir Income Support Programme which is well-praised by the World Bank and also being followed in various African countries.

He added that the government was fully committed to supporting the lower classes through various microfinance schemes of such nature.

In the end, Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa thanked Ishaq Dar for his support and cooperation.