Chairman BoD KP Economic Zones Visits Mohmand Zone

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chairman board of Directors(BoD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education(IC&TE) Department Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Zone Management (CZM), and Chief Project Planning and Development (CPP&D), visited Mohmand Economic Zone on the other day.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, during the visit, they examined the ongoing infrastructure development projects and also toured the operational industrial units within the zone.

On this occassion, the Secretary Industries emphasized upon the significance of tree plantation in the Industrial Zone.

Similarly, to kick start this initiative, he inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive in the Zone and personally planted a sapling in the zone office.

It is merit to mention that KP-EZDMC is going to plant at least 14500 saplings in all the economic zones across the province.

This plantation will take place in Peshawar, Jalozai,Hattar, Mohmand,Bannu,Ghazi and Gadoon Economic Zones.

While inaugurating the company plantation drive, the Secretary Industries said that plantation is a major source of protection from the negative impacts of climate change and global warming. He stressed for plantation in the spring plantation drive.

On this occasion, CEO Javed Khattak said that for the green environment in EZs a large plantation drive has been planned which will continue till 31 March of this month.

APP/aqk

