Chairman BoD visits Gadoon EZ, inaugurates two industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-ZDMC) and Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education (IC&TE) KP, Amir Sultan Tareen along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC and Chief Zone Management (CZM) visited Gadoon Economic Zone the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Chairman was briefed by the CEO about the Zone through a detailed presentation followed by a visit to enterprises including Dynea Pakistan Limited and AJ Textile Mills.

The Chairman also inaugurated new industry named Fuxing Materials with an investment of Rs.150 million generating more than 50 direct employment opportunities.

The Chairman also visited Ghazi Economic Zone and inspected the development work in the Zone with 90 percent completed Infrastructure work including roads and drainage.