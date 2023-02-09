UrduPoint.com

Chairman BoD Visits Gadoon EZ, Inaugurates Two Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Chairman BoD visits Gadoon EZ, inaugurates two industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-ZDMC) and Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education (IC&TE) KP, Amir Sultan Tareen along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC and Chief Zone Management (CZM) visited Gadoon Economic Zone the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Chairman was briefed by the CEO about the Zone through a detailed presentation followed by a visit to enterprises including Dynea Pakistan Limited and AJ Textile Mills.

The Chairman also inaugurated new industry named Fuxing Materials with an investment of Rs.150 million generating more than 50 direct employment opportunities.

The Chairman also visited Ghazi Economic Zone and inspected the development work in the Zone with 90 percent completed Infrastructure work including roads and drainage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Company Visit Ghazi Commerce Textile Industry Dynea Pakistan Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

1 hour ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.