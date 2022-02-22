UrduPoint.com

Chairman BOI Asks For Joint Investment Cooperation Between Pakistan, Ethiopia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Chairman BOI asks for joint investment cooperation between Pakistan, Ethiopia

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan on Tuesday said that Pakistan has a young, digitally equipped population and there are immense opportunities for joint investment cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan on Tuesday said that Pakistan has a young, digitally equipped population and there are immense opportunities for joint investment cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

"Pakistan considers Ethiopia to be one of the centerpieces of its engage Africa initiative" Chairman BOI said.

A three member delegation from Ethiopia led by Ethiopian, State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Redwan Hussien called on Minister of State and Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, said a press release issued by BOI here.

Chairman BOI welcomed the delegation and requested Mr. Hussien to encourage Ethiopian businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

While introducing the Board of Investment to the delegation, he mentioned that BOI is the secretariat and lead agency for industrial cooperation under CPEC, Regulatory Modernization Initiative and Special Economic Zones.

Elaborating on the investment regime of the country, the Chairman shared that all sectors are open to foreign investors, ensuring uniform treatment to all with 100% foreign equity allowed and borrowing facilities available both from local and foreign banks.

Chairman BOI added that the Board of investment has developed a database of readily available projects for investment totaling over 120 projects worth 60 billion US$ available in communication & IT, construction, tourism, energy, water treatment, agriculture and fish farming, railways and manufacturing sectors.

He stressed that Pakistan considers Ethiopia to be one of the centerpieces of its Engage Africa initiative while Ethiopia can come to rely on Pakistan as a trusted all-weather partner in the Global South.

These two states have similar structures and developmental experiences which make them perfect partners of one another.

Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Redwan Hussien pointed that Ethiopia is set to establish its permanent Mission in Pakistan soon.

He corroborated Chairman BOI's statement about common areas of interest and potential of JVs between the two countries and underscored the need to establish a regular mechanism of interaction between business associations and chambers of Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He mentioned value added agro processing and garment manufacturing as sectors of potential investment in Pakistan and said that experience-sharing in poverty alleviation represents promising avenues for both countries.

Chairman BOI thanked the delegation for their visit and extended an invitation to Ethiopian investors for the Pakistan Investment Summit to be held on 30th � 31st March 2022. He stated that the Summit would provide an opportunity to market the investment potential of Pakistan, promote sectoral matchmaking, and attract investments in all priority sectors as well as the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan.

Mr. Hussien warmly accepted the invitation and said that a delegation of Ethiopian investors will participate in the summit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Business Water Agriculture Visit CPEC Young Lead Ethiopia March Market All From Billion BOI

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors set to hit 15m mark over ..

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors set to hit 15m mark over the weekend

30 seconds ago
 Spain church approves year-long legal probe into c ..

Spain church approves year-long legal probe into child abuse

32 seconds ago
 Fake robbery calls drop scene, police starts actio ..

Fake robbery calls drop scene, police starts action against complainants

33 seconds ago
 Prioritizing economic development in Erstwhile FAT ..

Prioritizing economic development in Erstwhile FATA would bring prosperity in re ..

35 seconds ago
 Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing f ..

Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing for Citizens, Extends Restricti ..

16 minutes ago
 US, 6 Allies Release Plan for 2031 Combined Space ..

US, 6 Allies Release Plan for 2031 Combined Space Operations Vision - Pentagon

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>