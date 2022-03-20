UrduPoint.com

Chairman BOI Leaves For Uzbekistan To Participate In Investment Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Chairman BOI leaves for Uzbekistan to participate in investment conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan on Sunday has left for Uzbekistan to participate in several high level trilateral meetings and represent Pakistan at the forums.

The Chairman BOI will also meet President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of these meetings and will interact with potential investors from many countries as head of delegation from Pakistan for B2B meetings, said a press release issued by BOI here.

Chairman BOI Azfar Ahsan will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural session "Tashkent International Investment Forum" which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on March 24-26, 2022.

Azfar Ahsan will be sharing the stage with the President of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Forum will be convened under the theme "Realizing New Growth Agenda" and targets to bring over 2000 leaders from government, business, civil society, media and academia to discuss and shape regional as well as industry agendas.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will deliver his opening speech at the event and several other representatives from public and private sector will share insight about regional trade and investment.

The forum aims to explore areas of trilateral cooperation among Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan and revolves around discussing the investment potential of Central Asia, transformations in trade flows in Central Asia, digitalization of transport systems, attracting Investments in tourism sector, production modernization and new agricultural markets etc.

Chairman BOI will also participate in the trilateral meeting between Uzbekistan, Pakistan & Afghanistan to discuss a potential railway project.

The proposed railway line track from Termez – Mazar-e- Sharif – KabulPeshawar will be discussed during the meeting.

Uzbekistan, being a landlocked country, has been dependent on Iran's trade routes for its imports and exports and the sanctions on Iran have made it difficult for Uzbekistan to continue using the same route.

In this context, the President of Uzbekistan has been keen to peruse the idea of a railway line track to Pakistan through Afghanistan for its future trade activities. The idea was discussed on various international forums including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The third engagement of Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan during his visit will be a meeting with the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. I. Makhkamov and head of delegation of Afghanistan in Termez.

During this session, available conditions of cargo transportation in Pakistan and proposals for increasing the volume of traffic between the three countries will be discussed from Pakistan's side.

The visit can be seen as being of paramount importance for Pakistan on diplomatic and economic front as it comes at a time when strategic ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan are moving in an upward trajectory.

Chairman BOI envisages that the visit will culminate into fruitful economic cooperation between the three countries and will further strengthen diplomatic and strategic ties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Exports Business Iran Civil Society Visit Traffic Same Tashkent Uzbekistan March Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market Media Event From Government Industry Share Asia BOI

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

10 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

18 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

20 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>