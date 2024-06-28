- Home
- Business
- News
- Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan calls on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM)
Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan Calls On Special Assistant To Chief Minister (SACM)
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting regarding Chinese Investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the construction materials, mining, herbals and light engineering sectors at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) here Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting regarding Chinese Investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the construction materials, mining, herbals and light engineering sectors at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) here Friday.
The Chinese delegation was headed by Mr. Chen, Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan, which is located 120 kilometers over the Khunjarab Pass from Sust. Officials of the Board were also present on this occasion.
The Chinese delegation informed that after detailed study of this region, they chose Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as having one of the best investment opportunities in this region due to its connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) along with being rich in hydel power and clean energy and boasting on its natural endowments, making it ideal destination for investments in Economic Zones, Tourism, and mining.
It was also highlighted that the herbs present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are really liked and favored in the Peoples Republic of China. It was also decided that new ventures of collaboration may be sought and there should be more business to business and people to people connections.
Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan invited the SACM and other government officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, KPEZDMC, SIDB to showcase KP products at the exhibition centre of either Sust or at the Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan so that more KP products and KP business community may be integrated in the Chinese market.
The SACM assured full support in facilitation to be provided by the provincial government and also appreciated KP-BoIT performance and assured of all possible cooperation from this platform.
Recent Stories
WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram
Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms
Punjab govt approved Rs 1 bln for waste water treatment plant in Burewala
Meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition held in Tharparkar
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inquires about health of injured te ..
Prof Nosherwan reappointed Chairman BoG, LRH
Excise deptt offers weekend vehicle registration services
International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises celebrated
HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology
Health Dept. KP lifts ban on MTI
Modi govt deploys more troops in IIOJK in name of Amarnath security
Obtaining information from government departments right of citizens, Shoib Siddi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Inflation data cheers Wall Street60 minutes ago
-
RCB fined Rs 1.7m for selling substandard food items1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points2 hours ago
-
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI2 hours ago
-
SMEDA launches 10 years cluster based development plan2 hours ago
-
Japan's jobless rate unchanged in May at 2.6 pct3 hours ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% in April2 hours ago
-
China allocates funds to flood-stricken areas3 hours ago
-
China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister announces tax exemption for health, education sectors inputs3 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise before US inflation, amid vote activity2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.73 pc4 hours ago