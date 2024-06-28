Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan calls on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting regarding Chinese Investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the construction materials, mining, herbals and light engineering sectors at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting regarding Chinese Investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the construction materials, mining, herbals and light engineering sectors at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) here Friday.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Mr. Chen, Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan, which is located 120 kilometers over the Khunjarab Pass from Sust. Officials of the Board were also present on this occasion.

The Chinese delegation informed that after detailed study of this region, they chose Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as having one of the best investment opportunities in this region due to its connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) along with being rich in hydel power and clean energy and boasting on its natural endowments, making it ideal destination for investments in Economic Zones, Tourism, and mining.

It was also highlighted that the herbs present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are really liked and favored in the Peoples Republic of China. It was also decided that new ventures of collaboration may be sought and there should be more business to business and people to people connections.

Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan invited the SACM and other government officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, KPEZDMC, SIDB to showcase KP products at the exhibition centre of either Sust or at the Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan so that more KP products and KP business community may be integrated in the Chinese market.

The SACM assured full support in facilitation to be provided by the provincial government and also appreciated KP-BoIT performance and assured of all possible cooperation from this platform.