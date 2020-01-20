Chairman CPEC Authority discusses KCR project with provincial authorities

Chairman, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Bajwa had a detailed meeting with the Sindh Department of Planning and Development officials to discuss the Revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Bajwa had a detailed meeting with the Sindh Department of Planning and Development officials to discuss the Revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Chairman, Sindh Planning & Development board (P&DB),Muhammad Waseem, Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shalwani and all deputy commissioners of the metropolis besides senior officials of Pakistan Railway and concerned authorities of the provincial government were also present on the occasion.

Improved coordination between Federal and provincial governments for addressing KCR related issues at federal and provincial levels were extensively discussed during the detailed meeting.

Chairman, Sindh P&DB, M Waseem gave a comprehensive background of KCR and major steps required to expedite the progress on KCR.

He emphasized that the issues of sharing framework agreement, extending sovereign guarantee and request for concessional financing need to expedited at federal level.

"This will be very helpful in boosting confidence of all stakeholders and giving thrust at ground level for joint efforts of federal and provincial entities," he said.

Muhammad Waseem further said that encroachments from KCR track have been removed significantly and there was need to fence the track for which Government of Sindh have earmarked sufficient resources and was eager to complete the task with the help of city administration.

"Rs 249.564 billion or US Dollars 1.97bn have been approved by ECNEC for the purpose," he said.

Sindh P&DB Chairman highlighting the strategic importance of KCR said KCR, complemented with Bus Rapid Transit Projects (BRTs) of Karachi, is the linchpin for providing seamless connectivity between Port Qasim, National Highways, Special Economic Zones of Dhabeji, Industrial Hubs, Residential Districts, and Downtown.

Chairman, CPEC Authority, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa assured his full cooperation to help Government of Sindh in resolving issues at federal level and those at provincial level between federal and provincial governments.

He stressed the need to continue with the momentum and work hard to realize this project of national importance.

The meeting concluded with a very positive note that all stakeholders would work closely to expedite progress on KCR.