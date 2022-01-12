(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Federal board Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on Tuesday appreciated Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) commendable performance.

Building further on its momentum to maximize tax compliance, Federal Board of Revenue's Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squads, have seized 80,446,800 illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 195,674,652 involving duties and taxes of Rs. 156,135,055 in the six months of FY 2021-22.

Likewise, during the month of December, 2021, IREN has seized non duty/ tax paid cigarettes of Rs. 17,714,915 (approximately 6,315,300 sticks) resulting in detection of evasion of duties and taxes worth Rs. 13,229,790, said a press issued by FBR.

It is pertinent to mention that IREN was established in September, 2019 with a Chief Coordinator, Central Field Coordinator and seven regional enforcement hubs all across Pakistan.

It was tasked to conduct raids and seizures on the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. As a part of ongoing crackdown against illicit cigarette trade country-wide, all IREN hubs have intensified their operations against businesses dealing in non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes to save national exchequer from revenue loss.

Moreover, IREN has also been entrusted to ensure its enforcement in entire supply chain of Sugar Sector.

For this purpose, the Chief Coordinator IREN and his Regional Enforcement Squads across Pakistan are geared to conduct raids and ensure seizures on the non-tax paid sugar stocks which move out of the factory premises/warehouses without tax stamps. As a result, IREN Squads have intensified their operations in every nook and corner of the country, against the non-compliant supply chain operators dealing in sugar sector in order to maximize revenue potential.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division has appreciated the performance of IREN Squads and announced cash reward for those officers who conducted successful raids.

He stated that Track and Trace system coupled with IREN's valiant drive would help overcome the menace of non-tax paid goods in the market and there promote a culture of tax compliance.