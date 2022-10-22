UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR Commends Efforts Of Officials Who Worked For Exiting From FATF Grey List

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Chairman FBR commends efforts of officials who worked for exiting from FATF grey list

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad Saturday felicitated all the government organizations and their key personnel including the concerned officers of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs who worked tirelessly for the removal of Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad Saturday felicitated all the government organizations and their key personnel including the concerned officers of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs who worked tirelessly for the removal of Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a press statement, the Chairman FBR reiterated unflinching resolve and an unwavering commitment to continue implementing the anti-money laundering and combating terror financing regimes in the areas supervised by FBR.

He said that like many other governmental organizations, FBR has played a key role in completing the FATF action plans relating to Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), cash smuggling, investigating tax crimes for money laundering and confiscating the proceeds of tax frauds.

In 34 items of the FATF action plans, FBR has directly dealt with at least 8 actions and spearheaded the process of their implementation, he said adding that in order to ensure compliance with regard to DNFBPs, FBR has issued anti money laundering and counter terror financing regulations, conducted extensive outreach programs to educate about DNFBPs.

It also established a dedicated IT-based DNFBP Management System, launched customized mobile App for registrations and screening purposes, carried out a large number of onsite inspections and imposed a wide range of penalties for non-compliance, he added.

Similarly, he said that in the area of cash smuggling, FBR Customs has fortified cross-border controls and implemented a comprehensive mechanism to combat cash smuggling by all means possible, adding that FBR has also undertaken a large number of money laundering investigations against the tax crimes and made significant confiscations in this regard.

He further said that FBR also dedicated one of its senior officers, Mohammad Iqbal, who has made significant contributions to completing the FATF action plans while on deputation for 3 years in NACTA and later supervised the tasks related to DNFBPs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Money FBR Financial Action Task Force All From Government

Recent Stories

LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through ..

LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through facilitation’

10 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

33 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 109,600 cusecs water

IRSA releases 109,600 cusecs water

35 seconds ago
 European Commission President Congratulates New It ..

European Commission President Congratulates New Italian Prime Minister on Appoin ..

36 seconds ago
 95 persons booked, industrial units sealed for cau ..

95 persons booked, industrial units sealed for causing pollution

37 seconds ago
 Imran Khan says he will announce long march toward ..

Imran Khan says he will announce long march towards Islamabad next Friday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.