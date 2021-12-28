UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR Condemns Firing Incident In Lahore

Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Chairman FBR condemns firing incident in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has condemned the firing incident in Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, targeting an officer of FBR.

This evening, Salman Naveed, an IRS officer posted in Anti- Benami Zone left his office accompanied by his friend Sardar Solangi. On their way to DOT, Allama Iqbal Town, as they reached traffic signal of Kareem Block, an unidentified person lurking around opened straight fire on them while his accomplice waited with his bike parked across the green belt.

Thankfully, both remained safe as the bullets hit the door of the car, said a press release issued by FBR here on Monday. .

Chairman FBR has expressed his deepest concern over this gruesome act of terror aimed at causing grievous harm to the officer who is investigating some of the sensitive cases of Benami properties.

He has directed DG Anti Benami Directorate to take up this serious matter with senior management of Lahore police to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book. He further reiterated that such timid acts by the vested interests wouldn't deter the team FBR in establishing writ of the department nor will FBR give in to these tactics aimed to influence the ongoing investigations into assets acquired through ill gotten money.

An FIR of the incident has been lodged with Police Station Muslim Town Lahore and investigation has been initiated to bring the culprits to justice.

