Chairman FBR formulates anomaly committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday formulated the "Anomaly Committee" to identify, remove the technical and business anomalies in the Finance Bill 2022.

The Committee would be comprised of the members including Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Co-Chaiperson, Ms. Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member (Customs-Policy), and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR -Policy), FBR, said a statement issued here.

The other member of the committee includes President, FPCCI, Irfan lqbal Sheikh, President, LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir, President, Sarhad Chamber Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, President Quetta Chamber, Fida Hussain Dashti, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Shakeel Munir, CEO, Pakistan Business Council, Ehsan A.

Malik, President, American Business Council, Syed Anis Ahmed, Chairman APTMA, Abdul Rahim Nasir, Patron-in-Chief PETA, Khuram Mukhtar, Secretary General OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem.

The terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee would be to review the business related anomalies and identify them to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.

The Committee may co-opt member (s) with consensus if required. Anomalies could be submitted on or before closing office hours on June 20, 2022 to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly Committee; in their offices at Room No.348 (Customs) and Room No.355 (IR), 30Floor, FBR House, Islamabad.

The Committee can also be reached at the following e-mails. memberir@fbr.gov.pk (IR related) and membercustomspolicy@fbr.gov.pk (Customs related), it added.