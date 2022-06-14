UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR Formulates Anomaly Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Chairman FBR formulates anomaly committee

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday formulated the "Anomaly Committee" to identify, remove the technical and business anomalies in the Finance Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday formulated the "Anomaly Committee" to identify, remove the technical and business anomalies in the Finance Bill 2022.

The Committee would be comprised of the members including Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Co-Chaiperson, Ms. Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member (Customs-Policy), and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR -Policy), FBR, said a statement issued here.

The other member of the committee includes President, FPCCI, Irfan lqbal Sheikh, President, LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir, President, Sarhad Chamber Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, President Quetta Chamber, Fida Hussain Dashti, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Shakeel Munir, CEO, Pakistan Business Council, Ehsan A.

Malik, President, American Business Council, Syed Anis Ahmed, Chairman APTMA, Abdul Rahim Nasir, Patron-in-Chief PETA, Khuram Mukhtar, Secretary General OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem.

The terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee would be to review the business related anomalies and identify them to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.

The Committee may co-opt member (s) with consensus if required. Anomalies could be submitted on or before closing office hours on June 20, 2022 to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly Committee; in their offices at Room No.348 (Customs) and Room No.355 (IR), 30Floor, FBR House, Islamabad.

The Committee can also be reached at the following e-mails. memberir@fbr.gov.pk (IR related) and membercustomspolicy@fbr.gov.pk (Customs related), it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Quetta Business Nasir Chamber Ahmed Butt Shakeel May June FBR Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia launches 'Smart Pilgrim' app

Saudi Arabia launches 'Smart Pilgrim' app

1 minute ago
 SU slashes petrol limit for entitled academic, adm ..

SU slashes petrol limit for entitled academic, administrative officers under aus ..

1 minute ago
 MNAs highlight importance of Riba-free economy

MNAs highlight importance of Riba-free economy

1 minute ago
 Minister terms Sindh budget as people-friendly

Minister terms Sindh budget as people-friendly

1 minute ago
 Fare of passenger trains not to be increased: Saad ..

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased: Saad Rafique

17 minutes ago
 Four Medical colleges, four MTIs to be constructed ..

Four Medical colleges, four MTIs to be constructed in KP

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.