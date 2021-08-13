UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR Holds E-Kachehri In FBR HQ

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:36 PM

As a sequel to E-Kachehries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad held an E-Kachehri at FBR HQ on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers

The complainants interacted directly with the Chairman FBR, said a press release.

The chairman listened the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for resolution of their complaints.

Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be considered for formulation of tax policies or initiating facilitative measures for taxpayers.

Asim assured that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. He also requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any problem confronted by them. The chairman has already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers.

