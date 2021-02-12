UrduPoint.com
Chairman FBR Holds E-Kutchery

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :As a sequel to E-Kutcheries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Muhammad Javed Ghani held an E-Kutchery at FBR HQ on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants interacted directly with the Chairman FBR, according to press statement issued by the board here.

Chairman FBR listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for resolution of complaints.

The Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into.

The chairman assured that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. He also requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

He has already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers.

