Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :As a sequel to E-Kachehries held regularly to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed held an E-Kachehri at FBR Headquarters on Friday to listen to the complaints and concerns of taxpayers.

This is the third consecutive week of holding E-Kachehri by the Chairman FBR after he decided to hold it on every Friday to expedite redressal of grievances of taxpayers, said FBR statement issued here.

He listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on-spot directions for resolution of complaints.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate of Customs for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

The Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers' facilitation.

He reaffirmed that FBR was making all out efforts to facilitate the taxpayers.

The Chairman FBR issued specific directions to all Field Formations for according top priority to the grievances and concerns of female taxpayers and those originating from the remote and marginalized areas of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the weekly E-Kachehri being held by Chairman FBR on regular basis would not only contribute significantly to the timely redressal of the grievances of taxpayers but would also keep a strong check on the performance of the Field Formations.

Chairman FBR had already instructed all field formations to resolve the outstanding issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.