Chairman FBR Holds Weekly E-Kachehri

Published March 11, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on Friday hold weekly E-Kachehri to listen the complaints and concerns of taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 )

As a sequel to E-Kachehries held regularly to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chairman FBR held yet another weekly E-Kachehri at FBR Headquarters, said a press release issued here.

This was in continuation of holding weekly E-Kachehri by the Chairman FBR after he decided to hold it on every Friday in order to expedite redressal of grievances of taxpayers.

He listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on-spot directions for immediate resolution of complaints.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate of Customs for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

The Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers' facilitation.

He reaffirmed that FBR was making all out efforts to facilitate the taxpayers.

The Chairman FBR has already issued categorical directions to all Field Formations for according top priority to the grievances and concerns of all taxpayers, particularly, related to females and those belonging to remote and marginalized areas of Pakistan.

Needless to add that the weekly E-Kachehri being held by Chairman FBR on regular basis is not only contributing significantly to the timely redressal of the grievances of taxpayers but it is also aimed at keeping a strong check on the performance of the Field Formations.

The Chairman FBR has already instructed all field formations to resolve the outstanding issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

