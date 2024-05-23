Chairman FBR inaugurates new building of RTO Islamabad

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Thursday inaugurated the new building of Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Thursday inaugurated the new building of Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman said that this state-of-the-art building reflected our commitment to modernize FBR and making the tax system more efficient, transparent and taxpayer-friendly, said a news release.

Zubair Tiwana said that establishment of this office underscored our dedication to promote a culture of tax compliance and trust between the tax authorities and the citizens.

The new facility is fully equipped with modern technology to provide better facilitation to taxpayers and to streamline the process of tax collection. He emphasized that in these difficult economic times, our task is extremely challenging, but we are committed to maximizing revenue collection for economic prosperity.

He urged all the officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professional commitment in discharging their duties.

The Chairman appreciated Member Admin/HR and Chief Projects, along with their teams, for successfully completing this challenging project. He also thanked Pak PWD and other stakeholders for their continuous support.

Earlier Ms. Sadia Sadaf Gilani, Member Admn/HR and Chief Commissioner RTO Islamabad Abid Mehmood also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, Chief Projects Shahid Soomro gave a brief presentation on the planning and designing of this new facility.