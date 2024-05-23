Chairman FBR Inaugurates New Building Of RTO Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Thursday inaugurated the new building of Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Thursday inaugurated the new building of Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad.
While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman said that this state-of-the-art building reflected our commitment to modernize FBR and making the tax system more efficient, transparent and taxpayer-friendly, said a news release.
Zubair Tiwana said that establishment of this office underscored our dedication to promote a culture of tax compliance and trust between the tax authorities and the citizens.
The new facility is fully equipped with modern technology to provide better facilitation to taxpayers and to streamline the process of tax collection. He emphasized that in these difficult economic times, our task is extremely challenging, but we are committed to maximizing revenue collection for economic prosperity.
He urged all the officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professional commitment in discharging their duties.
The Chairman appreciated Member Admin/HR and Chief Projects, along with their teams, for successfully completing this challenging project. He also thanked Pak PWD and other stakeholders for their continuous support.
Earlier Ms. Sadia Sadaf Gilani, Member Admn/HR and Chief Commissioner RTO Islamabad Abid Mehmood also addressed the gathering.
On the occasion, Chief Projects Shahid Soomro gave a brief presentation on the planning and designing of this new facility.
Recent Stories
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
More Stories From Business
-
Suzuki Motors delegation meets Finance Minister10 minutes ago
-
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey55 minutes ago
-
35 foreign diplomats from various countries visit SCCI2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI celebrate anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties2 hours ago
-
German exports to non-EU countries increase significantly in April2 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP penalty on M/s Irshad Trading for deceptive marketing practices2 hours ago
-
WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB for its projects1 hour ago
-
IMF approves 164.6 mln USD funding for Rwanda2 hours ago
-
Thailand's auto production continues to fall in April2 hours ago
-
LCCI President offers condolences at Iranian Consulate2 hours ago
-
SECP introduces self-assessment declaration for NBFC’s3 hours ago
-
Yellen fears 'humanitarian crisis' if Israel cuts off Palestinian banks46 minutes ago