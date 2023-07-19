Open Menu

Chairman FBR Inaugurates Tax Office At Murree

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Tax House at Murree

On the occasion, Member Administration Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi and Member Operations-IR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana were also present, said a news release issued here.

Addressing the participants, Asim Ahmad said that keeping in view the distance from Rawalpindi, it was imperative to establish a Tax Office in Murree to provide tax-related services to the people of the region at their doorstep.

FBR is committed to facilitate taxpayers in all possible ways, he said adding that various initiatives were being undertaken to broaden the tax base and improve tax compliance.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Rawalpindi Ms. Tehmina Aamer briefed the participants about the establishment of Tax House at Murree.

She said that outreach to the public and facilitation of taxpayers have always been the prime objectives of FBR.

The establishment of Inland Revenue Office at Murree is another step in that direction.

