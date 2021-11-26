Chairman FBR listens to complaints at E-Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :As a sequel to E-Kachehries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed held an E-Kachehri at FBR (HQs) on Friday to listen to complaints and concerns of taxpayers.

The complainants interacted directly with the Chairman, FBR, according to press statement issued by the board here.

Chairman FBR listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for resolution of complaints.

He appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their suggestions would be considered for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers.

He reaffirmed that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate of Customs for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

Chairman FBR has already instructed all field formations to resolve the outstanding issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.