Chairman FBR meets KCCI, discuss pending refunds claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Prime Minister, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Amjad Zubair Tiwana on Friday visited Karachi and held a meeting with the representatives of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and discussed concerns regarding pending refunds claims.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Pasha joined the meeting via video link from Islamabad. Chairman KCCI Zubair Motiwala welcomed the SAPM and the Chairman FBR, said a news release.

Chairman FBR assured his full cooperation and announced formation of a high-powered committee comprising members from KCCI and concerned Chief Commissioners�IR.

The committee will meet on regular basis and submit its proposals to FBR on operational and policy matters.

Chairman FBR also formed another committee to address the issues relating to Customs especially the revision of fixed rebate rates.

Chief Collectors of Customs Karachi have been nominated as members of the committee by the Chairman.

The office bearers and members of KCCI appreciated the visit of the newly appointed Chairman and the keen interest shown by the government in resolving the outstanding issues of the exporters.

They assured that resolution of the concerns will address the issue of liquidity crunch for exporters and result in increased exports.

KCCI also presented souvenirs to the Chairman FBR.