Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Friday met with a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during his visit to Peshawar.

The delegation was headed by SCCI President Fuad Ishaq which also comprised senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi and other members, said a news release.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Chairman about issues being faced by traders and industrialists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malik Amjed assured the delegation that all efforts will be made for resolution of their issues.

The SCCI President also presented a souvenir to Chairman FBR.

