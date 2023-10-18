Chairman FBR To Hold 'E-Kachehri' On October 19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwan will hold an 'E-Kachehri' on October 19 (Thursday).
According to FBR's twitter handle, The E-Kachehry will be held from 11 a.
m to 12 p.m. and will take live calls from taxpayers, the FBR has requested the people to contact 051-111 772 772 for on-spot redressal of their issues.
This exercise is held as part of the FBR drive to facilitate taxpayers and maximize tax compliance.