Chairman FBR To Hold 'E-Kachehri' On October 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Chairman FBR to hold 'E-Kachehri' on October 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwan will hold an 'E-Kachehri' on October 19 (Thursday).

According to FBR's twitter handle, The E-Kachehry will be held from 11 a.

m to 12 p.m. and will take live calls from taxpayers, the FBR has requested the people to contact 051-111 772 772 for on-spot redressal of their issues.

This exercise is held as part of the FBR drive to facilitate taxpayers and maximize tax compliance.

