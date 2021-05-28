Chairman FBR to resolve FPCCI in Budget 2021-22.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday assured the redressal of issues raised by the representatives of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in upcoming Budget 2021-22.

The Chairman FBR also assured the consideration of proposals from FPCCI in the forthcoming budget, said a press release issued by FBR here.

A delegation of FPCCI led by its President Nassar Hyatt Magoo met with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad here on Friday at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarter.

The delegation put forth its proposals to Chairman FBR for inclusion in the forthcoming budget.

The delegation raised the issue of Closure and non-clearance of vehicles at Chaman Border due to rent dispute between different Government Institutions.

They also apprised the Chairman about the difficulties faced by Importers and Exports at Kharlachi Border, Kurram agency.

Regarding value added sales tax of 3 percent at imports, FPCCI requested to withdraw the same on import of industrial raw materials so as to provide the level playing field to importers and industry.

FPCCI also requested to withdraw further tax and to reduce minimum tax under section 113 for different sectors.

The delegation raised the issue of higher tax on import of tea as well.

Chairman FBR was assisted by Member (IR-Policy) and his team.