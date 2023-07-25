Open Menu

Chairman Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad Visits RTO Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad visits RTO Rawalpindi

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Tuesday visited the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Tuesday visited the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi.

He was accompanied by Member Customs (Operations) Ms. Zeba Hai, Member (Operations-IR) Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana,and other senior officers of FBR, said a news release issued here Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi Ms.Tehmina Aamer received the Chairman upon arrival.

Chairman FBR planted a tree in the lawn of RTO Rawalpindi and addressed the officers of IRS and Pakistan Customs.

He appreciated the successful anti-smuggling operations of Pakistan Customs and encouraged them to continue their actions to eliminate the menace of smuggling.

Later on, Chairman FBR also visited the Large Taxpayer's Office (LTO) Islamabad where he was welcomed by Chief Commissioner Yousaf Hyder Shaikh.

He was briefed on the performance and human resource structuring of LTO Islamabad.

This was followed by the exchange of ideas between the young officers and the Chairman.

He praised the efforts of the field formations in achieving the budgetary targets and emphasised that all efforts should be made to meet the challenging revenue target for the current Financial Year.

The officers resolved to make all-out efforts to achieve the assigned targets.

The visit ended with a group photograph of the Chairman FBR with the officers of LTO Islamabad and RTO Rawalpindi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Visit Young Rawalpindi FBR All

Recent Stories

Mali Praises Russia for Timely Wheat, Fertilizer S ..

Mali Praises Russia for Timely Wheat, Fertilizer Supplies - Lawmaker

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Possible to Hold Summit of Leaders of ..

Lavrov Says Possible to Hold Summit of Leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia Th ..

11 minutes ago
 NASA-Roscosmos Cooperation Continues With No Chang ..

NASA-Roscosmos Cooperation Continues With No Change, Ready for Another Launch - ..

11 minutes ago
 US House Speaker Says Impeachment Inquiry Needed t ..

US House Speaker Says Impeachment Inquiry Needed to Uncover Truth About Biden Fa ..

11 minutes ago
 Malian Lawmaker Urges Russia to Expand Banking Pre ..

Malian Lawmaker Urges Russia to Expand Banking Presence in Africa to Overcome Sa ..

11 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

19 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to P ..

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 ..

19 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interact ..

Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interacts with officers

15 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

19 minutes ago
 Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% ..

Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% in First Half of 2023 - Putin

17 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersec ..

Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersecretary for Policy Position - W ..

17 minutes ago
 MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business