Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad visits RTO Rawalpindi

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Tuesday visited the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Tuesday visited the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi.

He was accompanied by Member Customs (Operations) Ms. Zeba Hai, Member (Operations-IR) Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana,and other senior officers of FBR, said a news release issued here Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi Ms.Tehmina Aamer received the Chairman upon arrival.

Chairman FBR planted a tree in the lawn of RTO Rawalpindi and addressed the officers of IRS and Pakistan Customs.

He appreciated the successful anti-smuggling operations of Pakistan Customs and encouraged them to continue their actions to eliminate the menace of smuggling.

Later on, Chairman FBR also visited the Large Taxpayer's Office (LTO) Islamabad where he was welcomed by Chief Commissioner Yousaf Hyder Shaikh.

He was briefed on the performance and human resource structuring of LTO Islamabad.

This was followed by the exchange of ideas between the young officers and the Chairman.

He praised the efforts of the field formations in achieving the budgetary targets and emphasised that all efforts should be made to meet the challenging revenue target for the current Financial Year.

The officers resolved to make all-out efforts to achieve the assigned targets.

The visit ended with a group photograph of the Chairman FBR with the officers of LTO Islamabad and RTO Rawalpindi.